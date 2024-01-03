Mississippi State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.
After confirming the lockdown due to a bomb threat, Martin would only release a statement to the media about the investigation.
Both Georgia and Kentucky’s Capitol buildings also had to be evacuated early Wednesday due to bomb threats, however, there are no reports of the incidents being related.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.