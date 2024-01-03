NBA YoungBoy reigns as YouTube’s most-streamed rapper for fifth consecutive year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge chart-topping rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has secured his position as YouTube’s top hip-hop artist in 2023.

Outperforming Drake, who dominated Spotify’s charts, YoungBoy captured the YouTube title for the fifth consecutive year.

YoungBoy was also named YouTube’s second most streamed artist overall, just behind Peso Pluma, and surpassing heavyweights like Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

In 2023, YoungBoy dropped his fifth and sixth albums, “I Rest My Case” and “Don’t Try This At Home,” alongside mixtapes “Richest Opp” and “Decided 2.”

Top 5 most streamed artists on YouTube US in 2023:

#1 @_PesoPluma

#2 YoungBoy Never Broke Again

#3 @Drake

#4 Bad Bunny (@sanbenito)

#5 @taylorswift13 — chart data (@chartdata) December 31, 2023

YoungBoy also became the youngest artist, at 23 years, six months, and two weeks, to accumulate 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

