BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NBA YoungBoy reigns as YouTube’s most-streamed rapper for fifth consecutive year

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where...
YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where he’s been surveilled by court-ordered ex-military security ever since he was released from St. Martin Parish custody in Oct. 2021 on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in his hometown.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge chart-topping rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has secured his position as YouTube’s top hip-hop artist in 2023.

Outperforming Drake, who dominated Spotify’s charts, YoungBoy captured the YouTube title for the fifth consecutive year.

YoungBoy was also named YouTube’s second most streamed artist overall, just behind Peso Pluma, and surpassing heavyweights like Drake, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.

In 2023, YoungBoy dropped his fifth and sixth albums, “I Rest My Case” and “Don’t Try This At Home,” alongside mixtapes “Richest Opp” and “Decided 2.”

YoungBoy also became the youngest artist, at 23 years, six months, and two weeks, to accumulate 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

Jason Momoa, shown in this 2018 file photo, stars as the DC Comics title character in 'Aquaman...
‘Aquaman’ sequel tops Christmas weekend box office
Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind...
American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records
Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan baptized at Florida church, embraces faith in 'greatest day' of his life