New Orleans tourism leader expects 2023 year-end data to show continued growth

Day three of French Quarter Fest
Day three of French Quarter Fest(WVUE)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans tourism has been on the rebound, and New Orleans & Company leadership expects 2023 data will show more of the same.

“It was said that we would not get back to 2019 [tourism] until maybe even 2026, but because of what’s happening, all these events that have occurred in New Orleans over the last year or two, the message that went across that New Orleans is ready to host that we are built to host,” Chief Marketing Officer Mark Romig said. “We are going to be in good shape by the time we reach the [Feb. 2025] Super Bowl.”

The company reports the following data:

  • 2019: 19.75 million visitors spent $10 billion
  • 2021: 15.73 million visitors who spent about $8.33 billion
  • 2022: 17.53 million visitors who spent about $9.1 billion

Last year’s data hasn’t been fully calculated yet, but Louis Armstrong International Airport data shows an 8.4% growth in passengers arriving at MSY as of Sept. 2023.

Romig said the city was buoyed by the Miss Universe pageant, a successful festival season, and decreased violent crime.

“They know that when they come to our city, that this is something we take very very seriously,” he said.

The city will host the traditional festivals in 2024 and a ramp-up to the Super Bowl in Feb. 2025.

“There will be so much activity as we get our home and our house together,” he said.

Romig said the work will include organizing volunteers, infrastructure investment, and media messaging.

