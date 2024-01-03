NOPD declares SWAT roll in Central City
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A SWAT roll was declared at a Central City residence Wednesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the NOPD.
Police say that a person of interest barricaded themself inside a home in the 2300 block of Thalia Street, refusing to exit.
This is a developing story.
