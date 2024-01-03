A wet start to Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a nasty start to your Wednesday as rain looks likely for the duration of the morning commute till about lunch.

Not only is it raining, it’s cold too. Temps will remains around 50 as the rain falls over the next several hours. When all is said and done, rainfall totals should add up to around an inch meaning flooding is not expected. Drier skies will take hold for this afternoon but the breeze and cloud cover will keep us in the low 50s for today’s highs.

A quick bout of sunshine is on the way for Thursday followed by our next storm as we round out the week. The trajectory of the low pressure that’s expected to cross the region on Friday is more in line with a heavy rain threat and possibly severe weather. We’ll be watching that closely after we get past today’s weather. It doesn’t end there either, another storm is coming early next week with a severe weather outbreak possible.

