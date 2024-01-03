BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A wet start to Wednesday

Rain should add up to about an inch through the morning commute
Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a nasty start to your Wednesday as rain looks likely for the duration of the morning commute till about lunch.

Not only is it raining, it’s cold too. Temps will remains around 50 as the rain falls over the next several hours. When all is said and done, rainfall totals should add up to around an inch meaning flooding is not expected. Drier skies will take hold for this afternoon but the breeze and cloud cover will keep us in the low 50s for today’s highs.

A quick bout of sunshine is on the way for Thursday followed by our next storm as we round out the week. The trajectory of the low pressure that’s expected to cross the region on Friday is more in line with a heavy rain threat and possibly severe weather. We’ll be watching that closely after we get past today’s weather. It doesn’t end there either, another storm is coming early next week with a severe weather outbreak possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
A Chalmette woman's lawsuit seeks to remove former president Donald Trump from Louisiana's...
Chalmette woman files suit seeking to remove Trump from Louisiana ballot
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Multi-parish police chase ends with New Orleans teen dead, another injured

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Bruce: Several rounds of rain over the next 7 days
Bruce: Rounds of rain next 7 days begins Tuesday night into midday Wednesday
Rain Chances this Week
Stormy pattern this week with cooler weather