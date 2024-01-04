BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alabama judge puts a temporary hold on medical marijuana companies

A judge has temporarily blocked Alabama from issuing licenses to medical marijuana facilities amid an ongoing legal battle over how the state selected the winning companies.
A judge has temporarily blocked Alabama from issuing licenses to medical marijuana facilities...
A judge has temporarily blocked Alabama from issuing licenses to medical marijuana facilities amid an ongoing legal battle over how the state selected the winning companies.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked Alabama from issuing licenses to medical marijuana facilities amid an ongoing legal battle over how the state selected the winning companies.

Montgomery Circuit Judge James Anderson issued a temporary restraining order late Wednesday to stop the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission from issuing licenses for “integrated” facilities that grow, transport and sell medical marijuana. The coveted licenses, which the commission planned to issue this month, will be on hold while he hears a challenge to the selection process.

Companies that were not selected to receive the licenses have challenged the selection process used by the commission.

Anderson said he is sympathetic to concerns about delaying the availability of medical marijuana but said a pause on the licenses is merited.

The restraining order is the latest development in a legal battle that has plagued the start of Alabama’s medical marijuana program. Alabama lawmakers voted to allow medical marijuana in the state in 2021. Commission officials are aiming to make the products available in 2024 after a series of delays.

The Wednesday order only affects the licenses for the facilities that perform multiple functions from “seed to sale.” The judge last week put a hold on licenses for dispensaries in order to hear a similar challenge. The commission has issued licenses for growers, processors, transportation companies and laboratory testing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Latest News

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday,...
Alabama right tackle JC Latham announces plans to enter the NFL draft
FILE - Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (56) takes the field against Tennessee during the second...
Alabama center Seth McLaughlin enters transfer portal after high-profile misfires
A special session of the Mississippi state legislature may open doors for a decision to be...
Republican-led Mississippi Legislature begins 4-year term with new leadership in the House
FILE - Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., talks to reporters as he leaves after...
Thompson and Guest to run for reelection in Mississippi, both confirm as qualifying period opens