Strong-to-severe storms possible Friday as Gulf low moves inland

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful sunny day today, big changes are on the way in the next 24 hours. Clouds will be on the increase overnight ahead of our next storm threat.

A Gulf low will move inland by Friday afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain as well as a strong to severe storm or two are possible. The timing looks noon through 7pm. We have a marginal risk for severe weather on the South Shore and coastal Mississippi. Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2″ with some isolated areas getting more which is why we’re under a small risk for street flooding.

The weekend will remain quiet with dry conditions, highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with more clouds on Sunday.

But all eyes are watching Monday as another high impact system will bring a severe weather threat to the Gulf. Prepare for rain on Monday, some of which could be heavy at times. We’re still several days away so timing and exact impacts are not able to be nailed down just yet. But this has a decent severe weather signature and is worth monitoring.

