Fire destroys Christmas decorations in Lafreniere Park, investigation underway

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at Lafreniere Park on Dec. 26 has prompted an investigation by the Jefferson Parish Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to an early morning call at 3000 Downs Boulevard, authorities found two structures on fire. These contained animatronic Christmas displays, all of which were destroyed along with other festive decorations.

The damage is estimated to be over $100,000. Detectives have collected several items from the site for analysis, hoping to uncover clues about the fire’s cause.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public and urges anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the JPSO Arson Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

