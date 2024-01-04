Fire site had code violations before blaze damaged home next door

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An abandoned duplex that burned on Christmas Eve, damaging a neighboring home, had been previously cited by New Orleans code enforcement.

The cause of the two-alarm fire at 3301 Fourth Street is not clear, but the fire crossed the property line, scorched the side of the Toliver family’s home next door, and displaced them on Christmas.

“Everything I worked for is gone, everything,” Angie Toliver told FOX 8 on Christmas Day.

New Orleans code enforcement records show the duplex was cited in July for being a blighted property with “points of entry allowing for access by animals or humans.” The records show 18 open violations for failing to meet minimum property maintenance.

Toliver and neighbors told FOX 8 that vagrants were regulars at the property and that complaints had been made to the city.

FOX 8 found public records showing at least one call to the New Orleans Police Department on Dec. 29, 2022, to the property for a “miscellaneous complaint” and at least one 311 call on Oct. 6, 2023, for property maintenance.

It’s unclear how close the property was to demolition or rehabilitation when it burned.

Duplex owner Dameatrice Dunbar did not return a request for comment on this story.

Toliver and contractors were clearing out her home on Thursday (Jan. 4) as she spoke with FOX 8.

CODE VIOLATIONS: Tonight on @FOX8NOLA we return to the Christmas Eve fire on 4th street.



Public records show the city knew the burned duplex next door was vulnerable to people coming in and out- but the property remained. pic.twitter.com/EoZa5dOq63 — Chris Joseph (@Chris_D_Joseph) January 4, 2024

“I think [the city] should have done better. I really think the city should have done better. What would have happened if my daughter hadn’t come out and seen the flames. My family would have been dead in the house, how was they going to explain that?” she said.

Code Enforcement Director Anthony Davis said he was aware of the fire and said there is a labyrinth of paperwork and legal proceedings that can delay action on a blighted property.

“I believe that property had been identified as imminent danger. But again, we have a lot of properties that fall under that, there really isn’t a way to prioritize another piece of property with a demolition company,” he said. “We give them all of the properties that have been identified as imminent danger and then they set kind of set the schedule for how they are going to demolition of properties.”

He described the incident at 3301 Fourth Street as an “anomaly” and said the city is working to address the blight.

“It just takes a little bit of time. We try to work with landlords and other folks on trying to help them in identifying what the code violations are, what they need to do to correct those violations, sometimes there’s just a little bit of delay hesitancy,” Davis said.

He said traditionally the process between violation notifications to resolution is more than three months. Davis said he has instructed his staff to study ways to reduce research time on properties to help move the cases forward.

“Hopefully here in the next 30 to 60 days or so, we’ll start to see some of those changes take effect,” he said.

District B City Councilmember Lesli Harris represents the area and pointed to the city’s investment in the code enforcement department. The city gave the department a $10 million increase in the 2023 budget.

“I think it’s a matter of staffing up code enforcement to make sure that they have enough attorneys who are adjudicating these properties quickly,” she said.

In the days following the fire, Dunbar filed documents to have the home demolished.

Toliver said she would welcome it being gone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.