FOX 8 Defenders: After years of complaints, city tears down blighted apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans demolished a long-standing blighted apartment complex previously investigated by the FOX 8 Defenders.

The vacant property, a source of concern among the community, belonged to an out-of-state owner.

The head of the city’s Code Enforcement, Anthony Davis, celebrated the first major demolition of 2024.

The building, located near McDonough 35 on Encampment Street, was first highlighted in a FOX 8 Defenders report last spring. At the time, city officials were struggling to get ahold of its owner in Omaha, Nebraska. The property had been dealt numerous code enforcement violations and fines. The fines went unpaid, according to city records.

“This is an example of pure neglect,” Councilman Eugene Green said. “It’s a corporation from out of town that I can say didn’t care much about the impact they were having on our community with that blighted house.”

Former residents were in disbelief at the deteriorated state of their once-beautiful home, vacant since 2019.

“It’s a place for anything to go on in there. You can commit a murder in there. You can throw a body in there. Anything can happen in there,” Cheryl Barrow said last year.

Davis said it can take years to address blighted properties when the owners are hard to find.

“We’re really having a bottleneck doing title research and depending on the number of owners that we have. It can be a significant amount of time legally getting through that process,” said Davis.

“Regrettable that it took so long but it was time for it to be done,” Green said.

FOX 8 DEFENDERS

New Orleans couple struggles with sky-high, unexplained water bills

Slidell business might close due to Magnolia Water rate hikes

Negotiations underway to sell troubled Willows apartments

North shore homeowner upset with Lowe’s over window installation

Davis’ team successfully made contact with the owner and a demolish order was issued.

“Owners, we found, consistently want to hold on to a piece of property for no good reason at all, from what we can understand. We just try to stay aggressive with them and just let them know, in the best interest of public safety, and the quality of life of New Orleanians, we’re going to take care of that dilapidated property that’s in communities,” Davis said.

Neighbors applaud the demolition.

“We always saw people hanging around, people sleeping in there, it’s been a long time coming, it brings down the property values,” said Clifton Mixon.

With the passage last year of the state’s criminal blight statute, which calls for criminal penalties for blighted property owners and more aggressive enforcement measures from the city, Green says New Orleans is sending a message.

“It’s important to recognize, for the taxpayers, that we’re not going to stop because this blight is unacceptable and it has a terrible impact on certain communities,” Green said.

Taxpayers funded the demolition but a lien will be attached to the property so if the owner tries to sell it, they will have to pay the lien. The corporation continues to maintain ownership of the lot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.