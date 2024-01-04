BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gov. John Bel Edwards to practice law after leaving office

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards will put his barrister’s hat back on when he leaves office in Baton Rouge.

The law firm Fishman Haygood, LLP announced Thursday (Jan. 4) that the outgoing governor will join their firm on January 8.

Before he was in the governor’s mansion and serving as a lawmaker in Baton Rouge, Edwards was an accomplished attorney and now will work with Fishman Haygood’s business and litigation teams, focusing on renewable energy.

The firm is working on several renewable energy and efficiency deals and says because of Edwards’ position as a state leader and role transitioning the state into newer energy models, he will be a natural fit with the firm.

When he moves out of the mansion, he’ll head back home to Tangipahoa Parish with first Lady Donna Edwards and their three children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Latest News

generic graphic
Second suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Hammond man, police say
Second suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Hammond man, police say
Gov. John Bel Edwards to practice law after leaving office
Parish officials hope new planned Chick-Fil-A sign of revitalization present along Airline...
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Metairie. Officials hope it’s a sign of things to come