In Louisiana, holiday business marathon continues with Mardi Gras in February

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras is coming up quickly this year with little time to recover from the holidays, and businesses aren’t taking a break either. From restaurants to boutiques, business is booming.

Popular king cake bakery Dong Phuong’s President Linh Garza said the make-shift assembly line is cranking out about 1,600 king cakes a day which is about a two-day process.

“It’s pretty hectic,” Garza said.

She said during carnival season Dong Phuong Bakery & Restaurant doubles its staff from 40 to 80 workers.

“We do 3 shifts, 24 hours a day for 6 days a week,” said Garza. “Cisco is bringing stuff every day because we don’t have the storage space for a lot of the ingredients.”

It opened online orders on New Year’s morning and within five hours, all the online slots were filled. The New Orleans East staple has only been making king cakes since 2008.

“After Katrina we kind of felt like there was a need, especially in our community there wasn’t many bakers around and people were asking, ‘Can you make a king cake?’ So, we were like, ‘We’ll give it a try. Okay,’” Garza said.

Now, they’re filling orders for people near and far.

“The texture is different. The icing is different. We have a signature cream cheese icing instead of the typical more sugar icing, and my mom is the best baker I know,” said Garza. “It’s her recipe. It’s her labor of love.”

They anticipate making more than 60,000 king cakes this Mardi Gras season.

MJ’s in Old Metairie isn’t slowing down either.

“We couldn’t get the stuff out fast enough. The day after Christmas when we opened up again people were coming in the door like crazy just wanting Mardi Gras,” said Stacey Kerry. “My last day off was the weekend before Thanksgiving.”

They’ve been in business for four decades. Much of their merchandise is made locally, and owner Stacey Kerry said she takes pride in keeping prices reasonable. For that reason, she said they have many loyal customers.

“Oh, very loyal. Like Ms. Bobbie,” Kerry said.

“I have a closet full of Mardi Gras attire from here. From shoes to earrings to hats. We are naturally New Orleans. We do it and we do it up good, don’t we girl,” Bobbie Mcculla said?

“That’s right we do,” Kerry said.

MJ’s said it tries to stay stocked up, but some items sell out fast.

Starting January 6th, Dong Phuong, has allotted about 500 king cakes a day for walk-in purchases. The business also has a lot of resellers it sends cakes to all over the New Orleans area.

