A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Metairie. Officials hope it’s a sign of things to come

“I think in the future you are going to see a lot more retail and less of that industrial look that Airline has.”
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Slowly but surely, revitalization is coming to a stretch of Airline Drive in Jefferson Parish that parish officials said has a history of blight.

Local leaders in Metairie are hopeful that the arrival of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant will serve as a catalyst for the entire stretch of Airline from Severn to Cleary.

“Chick-fil-A will draw people from the entire area here every day all day long,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano. “It’s going to make people come to this area and make it more available for people to want to invest here.”

There is no scheduled timeframe for the arrival of the new Chick-Fil-A but work on the corner of Severn and Airline remains ongoing.

Bonano said his hope is that the development will incentivize other interested developers.

“At one time, [Airline] was known for prostitution and drugs and all kinds of unsightly activities,” Bonano said. “Getting rid of the blight is what’s necessary to attract investment.”

And Chick-Fil-A isn’t the only new development being constructed on the stretch of Airline from Severn to Cleary.

Across the highway, on the south side of Airline, Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry bought and later razed the old Texas Motel. His original plan was to move the Harvey Gulf headquarters to the site, but he later scrapped those plans in favor of a place in Galleria.

Now, Bonano said the lot is prime for development.

“We’ve gotten some people who have torn down buildings and built a strip mall, Mr. Shane Guidry, thanks to him, he tore down the old Texas Suite Motel. Right behind us you have the Chick-fil-A being built,” Bonano said. “A lot of new investment is in the area, and it’s our goal and our vision that over the next four years we’re going to see a lot more transformation in this area.”

Down the street, a new $2.1 million strip mall housing retail and professional tenants is being built.

“We’ve seen a lot of the warehouses and motels that were once popular along Airline Drive starting to fold and new developments coming in their place,” said Cameron Lombardo, a sales associate with REMAX.

Lombardo also serves as the president of the commercial investment division of New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS.

“Five, ten years I think we’re going to see pickleball courts, rec centers, more family style retail, attract people to come to the area for shopping, dining, also medical users to the area,” he said.

