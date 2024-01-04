A nice day today with afternoon storms likely on Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We get a break today from the rain, but Friday will bring stormy weather again.

A gorgeous day is on tap for your Thursday as highs will remain in the 50s under clear, blue skies. Clouds will be on the increase overnight ahead of our next storm threat.

A Gulf low will move inland by Friday afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain as well as a strong to severe storm or two are possible. We have a marginal risk for severe weather on the South Shore and coastal Mississippi. Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2″ with some isolated areas getting more which is why we’re under a small risk for street flooding.

The weekend will remain quiet with dry conditions, highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with more clouds on Sunday.

But all eyes are watching Monday as another high impact system will bring a severe weather threat to the Gulf. Prepare for rain on Monday, some of which could be heavy at times. We’re still several days away so timing and exact impacts are not able to be nailed down just yet. But this has a decent severe weather signature and is worth monitoring.

