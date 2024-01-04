NOPD officer allegedly caught smoking drugs on bodycam reassigned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Officer has been reassigned amid an internal investigation into a complaint that he was using narcotics on duty.

Sources tell Fox 8 that Officer Maurice Bailey was caught on his body-worn camera smoking illegal narcotics inside of his police cruiser while on duty.

The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau tells Fox 8 it is “investigating a complaint received recently concerning alleged improper activity by an NOPD officer.”

Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment confirmed the allegations.

“My understanding is the department identified this potential misconduct quickly, acted swiftly, and took the appropriate actions under policy regarding this incident. And the department is now asking critical questions both of this individual and all employees about whether or not there are any other concerns,” Cziment said.

Bailey, 27, who joined the force one year ago and had been working in the Seventh District in New Orleans East, has been placed on “administrative reassignment” as of mid-December pending the PIB’s findings.

If the allegations are verified and Bailey is terminated, Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti says any cases Bailey has been cited as a main witness could come into question.

