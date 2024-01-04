BBB Accredited Business
Saints favored over Falcons in regular season finale

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are a 3-point favorite over the Falcons in the regular season finale for both teams. Atlanta beat New Orleans in the first meeting of the season, 24-15.

The Saints are 5-10-1 against the spread this season. The Dirty Birds are 5-11 against the number.

If the Saints want to capture the NFC South, they’ll need to beat the Falcons and have Carolina defeat Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites over the Panthers. Tampa is -240 to win the division. New Orleans is at +340.

If the Saints win, but the Bucs grab the NFC South, the Who-Dats are alive for the wild card also. It’s a New Orleans victory, along with a Bears triumph over the Packers (-3), and a Cardinals win over the Seahawks (-3).

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

