Second suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Hammond man, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that a fatal shooting has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man in Hammond.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday (Dec. 26) night in the 1200 block of Smith Square where they found Orlandas Chapman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say they soon after identified Larry Covington and Jeremiah Covington, both 18, as suspects. Larry was arrested and placed into custody without incident shortly after the shooting.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3) night, Hammond police said they located Jeremiah Covington and placed him into custody.

Jeremiah Covington, 18, of Hammond, wanted for alleged involved in fatal shooting.
Police say that the investigation is still ongoing but did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

