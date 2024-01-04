Sunny today, stormy again Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fast paced weather pattern continues as we’ll quickly transition from beautiful weather today to stormy conditions on Friday.

It’s an El Nino winter at its finest, multiple Gulf lows keeping us wet and chilly. This morning is one of those chilly mornings but it will give way to a nice weather day. Highs by this afternoon climb into the middle to upper 50s under bright sunshine.

The nice from today won’t last into tomorrow though as another Gulf low will form bringing a line of heavy storms into the region. This line will be moving quickly which will help keep rainfall totals manageable but the individual storms within the line may be heavy. I’m thinking a quick 1-2 inches of rain are possible for a period Friday afternoon.

Once we get to the weekend, it’s back to quiet weather conditions as the only concern for Saturday and Sunday will be some cloud cover. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Next week our attention will shift to a powerful storm that’s poised to impact the Deep South. This system will have a severe weather side and a blizzard side. We will obviously be on the severe weather side by Monday afternoon and evening. In addition to the severe threat, heavy rains will be possible along with strong winds. It’s something to monitor through the weekend.

