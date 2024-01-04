BBB Accredited Business
U.S. Capitol Police badge stolen on Bourbon Street, police say

The NOPD is seeking information about the theft of a wallet containing a U.S. Capitol Police...
The NOPD is seeking information about the theft of a wallet containing a U.S. Capitol Police Officer's badge.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect accused of stealing a police badge from an officer on Bourbon Street.

The NOPD says the theft happened on Dec. 15.

Police say the victim was visiting several businesses on Bourbon Street and later noticed his wallet was missing.

The wallet contained the officer’s U.S. Capitol Police Badge #4286.

The NOPD is seeking information from the public about the theft of a U.S. Capitol Police Badge.
The NOPD is seeking information from the public about the theft of a U.S. Capitol Police Badge.(NOPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.

