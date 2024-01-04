West Bank residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision in Jefferson Parish

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Residents of the Woodmere neighborhood in Jefferson Parish have raised concerns over a proposed subdivision named Solarium Park, which is planned for a nine-acre undeveloped land at the corner of Woodmere Boulevard and Post Drive in Harvey.

GX2 LLC, the developer behind the project, acquired the property for nearly $700,000 in 2022 and has plans to create 45 single-family homes with high-end amenities.

Leslie Trufant, a 20-year resident of Woodmere, expressed her worries about the potential negative impact on property values and the community’s character.

“This is right here in the front of Woodmere. We take pride in our community and we want to keep it that way. I am concerned,” she stated.

Trufant also highlighted the existing issues with empty and blighted houses in the area, questioning the need for new housing.

“We don’t need more housing here. We have empty houses, blighted houses. We have all kinds of things, but new housing is not something that we need.”

The developer, who declined an on-camera interview, insists that if Jefferson Parish’s Planning Department approves the proposal, the homes will be single-family residences with high-end amenities and a variety of model homes for buyers to choose their floor plans.

However, residents like Eric Willson remain skeptical.

“Unless they’re going to build some $300,000 houses, which I doubt they are. They’re probably going to build some prefab houses and make a quick buck,” Willson said.

The proposal has also sparked concerns about increased traffic. Trufant pointed out the potential for an additional 90 cars in the area, assuming two cars per single-family house.

The community prefers keeping the area commercial to avoid the increased traffic and maintain the neighborhood’s character.

Councilman Byron Lee, representing the area, stated that the development is still in the early planning stages, and his office has not yet been involved.

“I support housing; I support opportunities for those who want to own a home. In terms of it being housing that is substandard, I do not know anything about that because I have not dealt with it as of yet,” Lee commented.

He also mentioned the efforts made over the past decade to improve the quality of life in the West Bank.

A planning advisory board public hearing to discuss the proposed subdivision is scheduled for January 11, where residents and stakeholders can voice their opinions and concerns further.

