BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Whataburger introduces all-new boneless WhataWings

(Whataburger)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Whataburger is starting off the new year with the introduction of an all-new menu item: boneless WhataWings.

These are nine juicy, 100% white-meat chicken bites tossed in one of four sauces options: Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy sauce.

The WhataWings are available for a limited time. Pricing and availability vary by market.

“Our customers have a passion for Whataburger’s proprietary sauces. So, we’re excited to spread our wings around that enthusiasm by pairing favorites like Honey Butter and Sweet & Spicy with our premium chicken tender bites,” said Whataburger Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Latest News

Dave Costa is retiring after 56 years of being a mail carrier.
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years
Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the...
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years
West Bank residents speak out against proposed Jefferson Parish subdivision
West Bank residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision in Jefferson Parish
NOPD officer allegedly caught smoking drugs on bodycam reassigned
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting