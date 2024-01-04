Whataburger introduces all-new boneless WhataWings
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KALB) - Whataburger is starting off the new year with the introduction of an all-new menu item: boneless WhataWings.
These are nine juicy, 100% white-meat chicken bites tossed in one of four sauces options: Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy sauce.
The WhataWings are available for a limited time. Pricing and availability vary by market.
“Our customers have a passion for Whataburger’s proprietary sauces. So, we’re excited to spread our wings around that enthusiasm by pairing favorites like Honey Butter and Sweet & Spicy with our premium chicken tender bites,” said Whataburger Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov.
