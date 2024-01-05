BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2024 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Latest News

Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante speaks outside Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
One 15-year-old was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father. (KCCI,...
GRAPHIC: Perry High School shooting victim grazed by bullet
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need