Bruce: A rainy and occasional stormy Friday evening commute

Bruce: A rainy and occasional stormy Friday evening
Bruce: A rainy and occasional stormy Friday evening
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms are expected this evening and again on Monday but sandwiched between will be a dry weekend, how is that for timing?

Most of the rain will move in after 3pm and continue into the early evening. Expect some brief downpours to be embedded in this line but the overall motion of the storm event seems quick enough to not cause any major issues. Winds will become gusty at times today as the rain arrives. this evenings rain chance is 100% through 6pm and 30% after 7pm. Lows tonight dip to near 40 north and 48 south.

The timing in weather is working out perfectly for the weekend as our only concern for Saturday and Sunday will be cloud cover and temperatures. Since it does look as though clouds will linger both days, I’m thinking highs stay in the 50s. Rain chances will be at zero for your weekend activities.

Next week things quickly turn stormy again as another 100% rain chance arrives in the forecast Monday into Monday night. This will be the strongest of the three storms that have impacted the area over the last week. Expect heavy rain potential along with severe weather. This means keep it tuned to the weather over the weekend as we iron out the details of that Monday storm.

