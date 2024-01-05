Council criticizes River District for lack of transparency in $1 billion project

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Verite) - The New Orleans City Council is raising concerns over a new $1 billion riverfront development project near the Morial Convention Center.

The project includes $22 million in property tax breaks for Shell Oil. Councilmembers say it is moving too fast.

Helena Moreno and JP Morrell say the council has been excluded from the 35-year agreement that grants operational control and public subsidies to the River District.

“We did not realize that we’ve been cut out of this process. We thought we were working in good faith,” said Councilmember Moreno.

“I was not aware that the council was being cut out, whatsoever,” Morrell said. “Until I got outreach from media partners asking me about it, I had no idea that the council had been excised.”

During Thursday’s council meeting, councilmembers Moreno and Morrell said they did not learn that the 35-year agreement was approved in early December — which allows an unelected public board to raise sales taxes by up to 2% in the River District for the length of the deal — until just this week, when Verite reported on it.

Tara Hernandez, a member of the River District development team, defended the decision, citing time constraints and the need to meet deadlines.

Morell said the “jarring” speed of this agreement’s passage has prompted discussions within the council about the pace and transparency surrounding economic development projects. He said his office is currently drafting legislation to present within the next week or two that will add financial incentives and public advertisement process requirements for economic development projects.

“If an economic development project is a good project, it can stand the light of day,” he said.

While it had always been the goal of the developers to include the city in their public-private partnership, Hernandez said, she also noted that the economic development district did not legally require the city’s involvement.

“I know we’ve had at least 67 meetings with the public. We’re not trying to hide anything,” said Hernandez.

A city staffer told Verite earlier this week that the development group hoped to move forward with the agreement because Shell had the option to terminate its lease by Dec. 1.

“We have other deadlines we have to meet,” Hernandez said. “We have to keep moving.”

Another part of the River District project — a $22 million property tax break to the River District developers for a new building that will house oil giant Shell’s regional headquarters — also came under fire at the meeting.

On Thursday, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in attendance at the council meeting stood up and chanted “no tax breaks for genocidal Shell” and “money for housing, not genocidal Shell” while waving posters interchangeably about Gaza and the River District. The council had the group escorted out of the chamber by police.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters appeared at the Jan. 4, 2023 City Council meeting. (Josie Abugov / Verite News)

Attorney Justin Schmidt says he believes the City Home Rule Charter requires a thorough review for the proposed relocation of Mepomene Street, as well as building height allowances of 175 feet.

“I don’t believe they can, the department of safety in permits has the power to put a stop work, order,” said Schmidt.

Hernandez said she is open to bringing the city back in with a second agreement.

The general manager of the convention center, Michael Sawaya, says the matter is out of his hands.

Councilmember Oliver Thomas says he is confident that Lesli Harris, who sits on the river district team, will do all she can to preserve a deal that includes affordable housing and provisions for dozens of residents.

“Lawyers will work on both sides to determine who will have final say. That’s to be determined,” said Thomas.

Josie Abugov from Verite News contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.