Fire at Algiers Entergy substation possible cause of about 9,000 being without power

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large fire has been reported at the Entergy substation in Algiers and about 9,000 customers are without power, according to the Entergy outage map online.

Large fire visible in Algiers coming over the Woodland Bridge. Looks to be an Entergy Substation with nearly 10,000 people out of power. pic.twitter.com/p8oh3uYF2E — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 5, 2024

#BREAKING Parts of Algiers are without power after a fire at an Entergy substation.



Thousands are without power. We are working on getting more details. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ihANmhhIVD — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 5, 2024

NOFD is responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

