Fire at Algiers Entergy substation possible cause of about 9,000 being without power

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large fire has been reported at the Entergy substation in Algiers and about 9,000 customers are without power, according to the Entergy outage map online.

NOFD is responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

