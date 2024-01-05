Harvey Gulf International, confident in Gov. Landry plans, will keep HQ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a sudden reversal, Harvey Gulf International’s Chairman and CEO, Shane Guidry, announced the company will maintain its headquarters in New Orleans.

Initially, Guidry indicated the headquarters would move to Jefferson Parish, citing concerns about crime in the city.

Guidry now says he is confident in the future of New Orleans under incoming Governor Jeff Landry.

Landry has made it a point to address crime across Louisiana, specifically in New Orleans with the formation of a New Orleans Task Force, even hinting at an increased presence of state troopers in the French Quarter.

