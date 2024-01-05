BBB Accredited Business
Jeff Landry’s inauguration kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Monday

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By Julie O'Donoghue and Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The inauguration of Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and other statewide elected officials will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Monday on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol.

Access to public seating for the ceremony will open up at 9:30 a.m.

Landry’s transition team said 4,200 parking spaces near the Capitol will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the public.

The state will open up three parking garages at 504 North St., 521 3rd St. and 101 North St. for the event. People with disabilities are encouraged to use the Welcome Center garage at 101 North St.

Landry’s team is also throwing an inaugural ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center in downtown Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Monday. People can purchase tickets to that event for $100 on Landry’s website.

