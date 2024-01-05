Man fatally shot at intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec Streets, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Friday (Jan. 5) morning, NOPD officers began investigating the scene of a homicide.

The NOPD says a man died from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec streets.

The scene is just blocks off of Esplanade and Royal streets.

The NOPD responded to the shooting shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.