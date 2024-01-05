Person of interest sought in fatal Christmas Eve shooting of woman in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have identified a person and vehicle of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman on Christmas Eve in downtown New Orleans.

Authorities say Myeisha Marshall was found lying in the street, shot multiple times, around 3:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Exchange Place at the intersection of Canal Street.

Marshall was taken to a hospital where she died.

Detectives are searching for a person and a gray SUV. The NOPD released three photos on Jan. 5.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person and vehicle connected to the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of 33-year-old Myeisha Marshall in downtown New Orleans. (NOPD)

Police say the person is not wanted on criminal charges, only for questioning at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

