Ponchatoula man wanted for attempted murder

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.

The Ponchatoula Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Mikel Lassare (aka “Kato”).

Lassare is currently wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder from an incident that occurred inside the city limits of Ponchatoula.

Anyone with information regarding Lassare’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.

