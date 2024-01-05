BBB Accredited Business
Ponchatoula man wanted for attempted murder

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.

The Ponchatoula Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Mikel Lassare (aka “Kato”).

Lassare is currently wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder from an incident that occurred inside the city limits of Ponchatoula.

Anyone with information regarding Lassare’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.

