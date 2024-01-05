Rain and storms arrive by afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms are expected today and again on Monday but sandwiched between will be a dry weekend, how is that for timing?

Today we’ll quickly transition to increasing clouds and eventually rain by afternoon. Most of the rain will move in after the lunch hour and continue into the early evening. Expect some brief downpours to be embedded in this line but the overall motion of the storm event seems quick enough to not cause any major issues. Winds will become gusty at times today as the rain arrives. Today’s rain chance is 100% with highs around 66.

The timing in weather is working out perfectly for the weekend as our only concern for Saturday and Sunday will be cloud cover and temperatures. Since it does look as though clouds will linger both days, I’m thinking highs stay in the 50s. Rain chances will be at zero for your weekend activities.

Next week things quickly turn stormy again as another 100% rain chance arrives in the forecast Monday into Monday night. This will be the strongest of the three storms that have impacted the area over the last week. Expect heavy rain potential along with severe weather. This means keep it tuned to the weather over the weekend as we iron out the details of that Monday storm.

