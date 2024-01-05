Thibodaux officer who fatally shot dog on Christmas cleared of wrongdoing

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Thibodaux police officer who fatally shot a family’s dog on Christmas Day has been cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation, according to Chief Bryan Zeringue.

Police say the officer responded to what was initially believed to be a traffic crash in the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on the morning of Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, Chief Zeringue said bystanders were attempting to corral a loose dog, blocking the roadway. The officer, who was unidentified in a press release sent out on Thurs., Jan. 4, was reportedly attacked by the 8-year-old Labrador Mix while attempting the clear the area and was bit three times to his legs and buttocks.

To distance himself from the animal, Zeringue says the officer retreated behind his police cruiser. The dog, identified by loved ones on social media as Creed, circled back towards the officer, who then fired one shot, fatally striking the dog.

Zeringue says attempts were made to use non-lethal force, but wind conditions prevented the use of OC spray.

Investigators believe Creed escaped from a nearby neighborhood and was being chased “in and out of traffic” by its owner and other bystanders.

Veterinary records reportedly detailed a history of aggression, with Creed’s files labeled with “WB,” or “will bite.”

Zeringue said Creed’s records contained a note that said “Bit me in the office, Became very aggressive, Recommended removal from home, Dog is a danger if not careful, I do not take what I said lightly.”

The Thibodaux Police Department deemed the officer’s actions as reasonable and following laws and policies. The dog’s owners told Fox 8 they did not blame the officer for shooting Creed. They said they want the situation to go away.

“Although we as a department never take pride in taking the life of an animal, we are expected to protect the life of the public and ourselves if/when a situation ever arises. Our agency has offered our condolences to the affected family, while working with them through their grieving process,” Zeringue said.

Zeringue called the shooting “unfortunate” and said a leash law citation was not issued.

He expressed condolences to the affected family and addressed a viral 19-second social media video, urging the public to wait for the complete facts before forming opinions.

“In today’s society, it is very easy to get miss-led [sic] by a false narrative or partial video posted to social media. Unfortunately, in this case as well as many other situations, the entire incident contained vital information that was not seen in the 19-second clip captured by the cellular device,” Zeringue said.

