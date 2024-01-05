Tulane lands former 5-star quarterback Ty Thompson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane Green Wave grabbed a big-time quarterback in the transfer portal with the commitment of Ty Thompson.

Thompson was a 5-star recruit, according to Rivals, coming out of Gilbert, Arizona. The 6′4″, 215-pound quarterback spent three seasons at the University of Oregon.

Thompson saw action in 17 games over three seasons in Eugene, OR. He threw for 456 yards, six touchdown passes, and four interceptions.

Thompson will join Kai Horton and Justin Ibieta for the competition to be QB1 at Tulane. Thompson has two years of eligibilty remaining.

