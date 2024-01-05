U.S. Supreme Court to consider Jefferson Parish corporal punishment case from autistic student

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide Friday (Jan. 5) whether they will take on the case of a mother who wants to hold Jefferson Parish school officials accountable for what she feels is the excessive corporal punishment of her nonverbal autistic daughter. One of the teachers who is a defendant in the lawsuit has since been convicted for hitting students in another parish.

Attorneys for Sonia Book and her daughter, identified in the case as the plaintiff S.B., say the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has “immunized” all school employees with its history of ruling against families who bring complaints about unprovoked, unwarranted discipline. All of the judges on the appellate bench upheld the district court’s dismissal of claims that the plaintiffs’ civil rights were violated.

S.B., who was 11 years old at the time, was physically abused at least three times by her teachers and two paraprofessionals at Schneckenburger Elementary School in Kenner, according to the lawsuit. In the first instance in February 2020, special education teacher Janine Rowell began slapping the girl’s hands and yelling at her after she kicked at, but missed, her behavioral technician, the Supreme Court petition claims.

Court records say the technician’s manager informed Principal Christi Rome of the incident, but Rowell was not disciplined or removed from the classroom. The plaintiffs’ attorneys said Rome had also been made aware that Rowell had hit Book’s daughter two weeks earlier, but did not reprimand the teacher or contact authorities.

“Only when S.B.’s mother intervened was the incident investigated,” the petition reads. “Even then, Rome and the responding officer impeded her efforts to file a police report.”

A spokesperson for Jefferson Parish Schools did not respond to the Illuminator’s request for comment Thursday.

Rome was named Jefferson Parish’s Elementary School Principal of the Year in 2019. She is no longer at Schneckenburger Elementary, according to its website. Rome’s LinkedIn page lists her profession as a principal with Jefferson Parish Public Schools, but Illuminator was not able to verify her status with the school system

Rowell would later take a teaching position in St. Tammany Parish, where she pleaded guilty in September 2023 to two counts of simple battery of special education students. She was sentenced to six months probation.

Later in 2020, when S.B. returned to school after a pandemic interruption, the lawsuit claims her special needs paraprofessional, Lesley Nick, grabbed the girl’s hand after the student had pinched Nick’s neck. The special education teacher reported the matter to Rome, who removed Nick from the classroom but did not report her to authorities.

Nick is not listed among the staff on the Schneckenburger websites, and the Illuminator was not able to verify her employment status with the school system.

Book’s attorneys say all three instances of violence violate Louisiana law against corporal punishment for students with disabilities. The state legislature approved the prohibition unanimously in both chambers six years ago. Last year, lawmakers enacted a total ban on corporal punishment without parental consent for K-12 students.

“Given S.B.’s cognitive and verbal disabilities, the violence she suffered would have gone totally unreported absent observation and reporting by third-party adults — which is far from given, as Rowell’s multiple instances of initially unreported violence against S.B. illustrate,” the court petition says.

Book’s representation includes attorneys from the Institute of Justice, a watchdog organization that fights government abuse of power. Lead counsel Jaba Tsitsuashvili said in an interview Thursday every other federal appellate court has ruled that students’ claims of excessive or unwarranted violence must be heard under the Constitution. The 5th Circuit stands alone in continuing to find that public school employees face no consequences for such actions, he said.

Tsitsuashvili explained the appellate judges concluded that because Louisiana has a remedy for complaints of excessive corporal punishment, Book cannot file a claim in federal court. He disagrees with that stance.

“The reason that every other circuit court rejects that is because it’s well established and well recognized that state remedial procedures do not affect the availability of federal constitutional remedy remedies,” he said.

Book said her daughter is currently enrolled at a Jefferson Parish public charter school and doing well, although it has taken her time to get comfortable with being dropped off at school and rebuild trust in her teachers.

It was also upsetting to learn that Rowell was brought up on criminal charges in St. Tammany Parish after facing no consequences for her actions at the Kenner school, Book added.

“I feel bad because if they had done something for my daughter and punished the teacher, she wouldn’t have hurt the other kids,” she said.

