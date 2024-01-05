VIDEO: Chilling chase escalates as man rams girlfriend’s vehicle into residential home

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police in Houma are searching for Treyon Williams following a New Year’s Day incident where he allegedly chased his girlfriend, who had their three small children in the car, and repeatedly tried to run her off the road.

The altercation began after a domestic dispute and escalated into a public danger.

Witnesses reported, and video evidence shows Williams, in an SUV, aggressively pursuing the woman’s car, eventually causing her to hit a utility pole and then home.

Despite the collisions, there were no reported physical injuries to the woman or children.

Williams fled before police arrived and is now wanted on nine counts, including attempted second-degree murder, hit and run, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Bayou Region Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest. Police are asking anyone with details on his whereabouts to come forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.