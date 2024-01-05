BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Chilling chase escalates as man rams girlfriend’s vehicle into residential home

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police in Houma are searching for Treyon Williams following a New Year’s Day incident where he allegedly chased his girlfriend, who had their three small children in the car, and repeatedly tried to run her off the road.

The altercation began after a domestic dispute and escalated into a public danger.

Witnesses reported, and video evidence shows Williams, in an SUV, aggressively pursuing the woman’s car, eventually causing her to hit a utility pole and then home.

Despite the collisions, there were no reported physical injuries to the woman or children.

Williams fled before police arrived and is now wanted on nine counts, including attempted second-degree murder, hit and run, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Bayou Region Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest. Police are asking anyone with details on his whereabouts to come forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, recently released from an eight-year prison sentence for conspiring to...
‘First selfie of freedom!’ Gypsy Rose breaks internet with first post-prison selfie
Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Latest News

Chilling chase escalates as man rams girlfriend’s vehicle into residential home
As suicide rate rises in S.C., new prevention tools launching in 2024
988 Lifeline helps tens of thousands of people, calls increase
The Joan of Arc parade will feature French citizens through the Sister Cities agreement...
Sister Cities: Joan of Arc parade celebrates New Orleans ties to Orleans, France
988 Lifeline helps tens of thousands of people, calls increase
988 Lifeline helps tens of thousands of people, calls increase