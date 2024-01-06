Cool weekend with increasing clouds, before severe weather threat Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds linger through the morning Saturday (Jan. 6), with more sunshine by the afternoon.

A chilly breeze and temperatures in the 50s make for a cool day. Similar conditions are possible Sunday, with lows starting in the 30s and 40s and climbing to the low 60s. We will see clouds begin to increase in the latter half of the weekend.

Strong storms are expected Monday, beginning in the late morning. Ahead of the system, temperatures will be warm in the mid-60s with higher humidity, as moisture funnels into the region ahead of the storm system.

We are included in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms and a slight risk for flooding rainfall on Monday. Heavy rain, damaging gusty winds and tornadoes will all be threats through the evening. Small hail also is possible with these storms but is a secondary threat.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather-aware on Monday.

The cold front will push through by midday Tuesday, clearing out the rain and leaving chilly temperatures behind.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.