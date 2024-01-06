Deep fried king cake? Take a behind the scenes look at Joe’s Cafe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday morning will be an early wake-up call for thousands of king cake lovers.

“We have over 100 boxes made already just for pre-orders, and it hasn’t stopped,” said Melissa Armand at Joe’s Cafe. “We just ran out of room to put boxes.”

Armand’s staff is up to their ears in Carnival treats.

The team at Joe’s Cafe locations on the Westbank are taking a traditional, classic, Fox 8 King of Cake award-winning king cake and adding a diner twist.

“This is like your typical donut. This is where you would stop with your typical glazed donut,” Armand said. “Once they’re glazed, they’re going out to sell. But with the king cakes we take it the next step further. More icing and sprinkles.”

Fried donut king cakes are just one of the selections ready for King’s Day customers.

Hundreds of thousands of braided cinnamon twists will be iced and boxed across the city each year.

As fast as they can make them, they sell them.

“The donut cutter cuts it, braids it. About 20 or so minutes it proofs in the back. Brings it up here, fries them off,” Armand said. “We decorate it, put it in a box and sold!”

Every New Orleanian has their favorite cake, but Armand says every once in a while, she comes across a first timer.

“Which blows my mind. So, when they stop in, I’m compelled,” Armand told Fox 8. “You have to try one of each. If you try one of the flavors, try all of the flavors.”

It’s a similar story across the river at the King Cake Hub on Broad Street.

It’s a one stop shop for all things cakes, crafts, and candies.

Even if you’re trying something new... yes, you can still get the baby.

“These hot chocolate bombs. You drop them in your cup, pour your hot liquid on it, and they just crack open like an egg,” said Jessica Samuels. “All your hot chocolate and a baby and marshmallows are all inside.”

But Samuels, carrying the King Cake Hub tradition for the second year without her late husband, the Carnival season is about more than the treats.

‘The people. And already today, King Cake Hub friends, people I don’t see all the time,” Samuels said. “It’s wonderful. I’m really looking forward to that.”

With the start of the official king cake season comes the start of weekend parades.

Catch the Mande King’s Day parade on Saturday on the Mandeville lakefront at 3 p.m.

The krewe of Joan of Arc rolls in the French Quarter and Phunny Phorty Phellows rolls Uptown, both at 7 p.m.

