Killing near Chef Menteur Highway is New Orleans’ third homicide of year, NOPD says

A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 6) at the intersection of Chef Menteur...
A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 6) at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street in New Orleans East, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found shot to death early Saturday (Jan. 6) just off Chef Menteur Highway has become the city’s third homicide victim of 2024, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, but the NOPD described him as an adult male.

Police said the shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m., and officers arrived to find the victim dead inside a crashed vehicle in the 4200 block of Dale Street, near its intersection with Chef Menteur Highway. The victim had been shot multiple times, police said.

The department has not said whether it had developed a suspect or motive for the crime, but no arrest was reported. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact NOPD’s homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

