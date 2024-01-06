New Orleans mayor, others kick off 2024 Carnival season with yearly Kings Day celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rex Organization, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale and the Krewe of NOMTOC helped New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell ring in the Carnival season Saturday (Jan. 6) with a Kings Day Celebration at Mardi Gras World.

“We treated this as a season, not just an event or a period of one month,” said Carl Coleman, this year’s King of NOMTOC. “So, we’ve been at this every month for the whole year and we’re down to the wire right now.”

Krewe leaders say this Mardi Gras -- with Fat Tuesday falling on Feb. 13 -- might have snuck up on many with the quick turnaround from the December holidays, but they’ve been planning throughout the year.

Historian Arthur Hardy of the Times-Picayune and Mardi Gras Guide said, “Everybody is ready for it. There’s about 12 different events today. This is the first one, the mayor’s annual king cake kickoff party.”

Rex official James Reiss III and Zulu president Elroy James, who co-chair the mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, took the opportunity Saturday to reveal findings from a study of the Carnival season’s importance to New Orleans. According to the study by Tulane University economics professor Toni Weiss, the total direct and indirect impact of Mardi Gras in New Orleans is nearly $900 million ($891,202,780).

“So, it’s not just fun,” Hardy said. “It’s good for our pocket books.”

According to the study, Mardi Gras makes for 3.07 percent of New Orleans’ gross domestic product, and produces a net fiscal benefit (including franchise value) of more than $28 million annually. For each dollar the City of New Orleans invests in Mardi Gras, the return is $2.64, the study found.

Additionally, Weiss said New Orleans’ Mardi Gras also boosts Louisiana’s tax revenue by $14.3 million per year. This was the professor’s fourth study of Mardi Gras’ economic impact since her first one in 2009.

“This is the best-informed and most accurate study of Mardi Gras I have been involved with to date,” Weiss said in a statement. “While my report found the positive economic impacts of Mardi Gras for New Orleans are substantial and far-reaching, my strong sense is that the actual impacts of this internationally renowned celebration are even greater than can be accurately measured.”

While it’s become common practice for the thousands who manage to pull off the season each year, for some, this is a first.

“I’m very excited about it,” said new NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. “As a person who’s been a tourist here for so many years, to actually live here and be the chief of an agency that knows everything about Carnival, it’s fantastic.”

Kirkpatrick says she has a lot to take in, but she’s putting her trust in her experienced NOPD leadership and making sure that her officers pull off yet another safe Carnival season.

“Institutionally, they have it down,” she said. “They have the logistics and the planning, they understand the parade routes.”

And with the official Kings Day launch of the season. krewe leaders said its time to enjoy king cake and let the good times roll.

“It feels great,” said James Henderson of the Krewe of NOMTOC. “We can’t wait. We’re so excited, the krewe is excited. We’re going to set Algiers on fire.”

Rex, King of Carnival, on Saturday (Jan. 6) issued the edict officially opening Carnival season and inviting participation in the Mardi Gras on Feb. 13. (Rex Organization and WVUE-Fox 8)

Keeping with tradition, Rex, King of Carnival, unveiled his official 2024 proclamation on Saturday:

“Rex, King of the Carnival, sends greetings and announces with pleasure his intention to visit his Capital City of New Orleans. His Majesty invites all of his subjects to gather, from far and near, to join in the many Celebrations and Processions which will shortly unfold under the Joyful Carnival Banner. He promises that the Festivities and Pageants arranged for this Celebration will surpass in Joyousness and exceed in Beauty the most Brilliant Attainments of the Glorious Past, culminating in His Grand Procession on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, to celebrate the great festival of Mardi Gras.

“It is further commanded and ordained: that the Joyous Music of Carnival shall fill the Streets of His Capital City, Multiplying all Merriment; that Fair Weather and Blue Skies shall prevail; that Multitudes might gather and celebrate without Impediment; that the Royal Constabulary shall marshal the Grand Celebration with their Customary Skill and Tolerance; and that the Keepers of Inns, Taverns and Eating Establishments in His beloved Capital City shall throw open their Doors to receive all Carnival Celebrants.

By the King Himself, Rex Attest Bathurst Lord High Chamberlin.”

