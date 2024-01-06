BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans fall to Clippers, 111-95, as Zion leaves with leg injury

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden...
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden during New Orleans' 111-95 loss Friday night (Jan. 5). (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Paul George made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the surging Los Angeles Clippers beat the Pelicans, 111-95, on Friday night (Jan. 5).

James Harden had 13 assists and eight points in 29 minutes for the Clippers, who led by 31 points in the fourth quarter and won for the 14th time in 16 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jordan Hawkins also scored 13 points in just seven minutes off the bench.

The Clippers played suffocating defense against New Orleans’ top two scorers, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, each of whom was held to 12 points. Williamson left in the third quarter with a right leg contusion that Pelicans coach Willie Green said after the game was not serious.

“I just think defensively, we were locked in,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

After averaging 32 points in his last four games against Los Angeles, Ingram was kept in check by quick double-teams as soon as he touched the ball.

“We wanted to make sure we tried to take the ball out of his hands early, because he’s had first quarters against us that have been crazy,” said Lue, whose team had lost four straight to the Pelicans. “He had nine shots, and nine shots for an All-Star player just shows that we’ve done a good job trying to take the ball out of his hands.”

The Clippers took control by outscoring the Pelicans 30-15 in the second quarter, holding New Orleans to 5-of-24 shooting. Los Angeles closed the first half on a 24-7 run, limiting New Orleans to five points over the final 6:11, and led 56-41 at the break, holding the Pelicans to their fewest points in a half this season.

Harden took just seven shots, but he kept the ball moving for wide-open jumpers by George.

“It’s easy because our guys on the floor attract so much attention,” George said. “James, Kawhi, those guys attract so much attention that a lot of times, it leaves me open for catch-and-shoot situations, and my job is easy at that point. I just finish the play that those guys created.”

Green said the Clippers came out to prove a point defensively.

“They were physical, they were aggressive, they had their hands on us,” he said. “They mixed up their defensive coverages. They blitzed some pick-and-rolls. It just took us out of what we wanted to do, and we were a step slow tonight.”

The Pelicans next play Sunday (Jan. 7) at Sacramento.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar

Latest News

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes up for a shot past New Orleans...
Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - January 5
Pelicans looking for fifth straight win as they host Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves...
Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves 117-106
Zion Williamson scores 27 points, Pelicans beat West-leading Timberwolves 117-106