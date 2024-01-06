BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Quiet on Sunday before a severe storm risk ramps up for Monday

Dry for Sunday with a stormy Monday on tap
Severe storms are possibly Monday.
Severe storms are possibly Monday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second half of our weekend will remain quiet weatherwise. But the skies will turn stormy for the start of the new work week.

Increasing clouds for Sunday as highs stay on the cool side and in the upper 50s to around 60. We’ll remain dry but that all changes for Monday when a potent storm system arrives.

We’ll carry a chance for early-day rain on Monday with an increase in storm coverage through the afternoon. Wind will increase and stay strong all day. In fact, we’re already under a Wind Advisory from 12 pm Monday to early Tuesday morning as southerly winds could gusts to 50 mph. The chances for rain will linger into the overnight when a line of storms should arrive ahead of a cold front sometime into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Any storms between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning have the potential to become severe. The main hazards will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornadoes. Small hail is also a possibility but remains a lower-end threat.

The cold front will exit Tuesday morning and we’ll remain breezy and cool. The next rain chance looks to arrive by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Monday Storms
Cool weekend with increasing clouds, before severe weather threat Monday
Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 6
Bruce: A rainy and occasional stormy Friday evening
Bruce: A rainy and occasional stormy Friday evening commute
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Rain and storms arrive by afternoon