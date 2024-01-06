Quiet on Sunday before a severe storm risk ramps up for Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second half of our weekend will remain quiet weatherwise. But the skies will turn stormy for the start of the new work week.

Increasing clouds for Sunday as highs stay on the cool side and in the upper 50s to around 60. We’ll remain dry but that all changes for Monday when a potent storm system arrives.

We’ll carry a chance for early-day rain on Monday with an increase in storm coverage through the afternoon. Wind will increase and stay strong all day. In fact, we’re already under a Wind Advisory from 12 pm Monday to early Tuesday morning as southerly winds could gusts to 50 mph. The chances for rain will linger into the overnight when a line of storms should arrive ahead of a cold front sometime into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Any storms between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning have the potential to become severe. The main hazards will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornadoes. Small hail is also a possibility but remains a lower-end threat.

The cold front will exit Tuesday morning and we’ll remain breezy and cool. The next rain chance looks to arrive by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.