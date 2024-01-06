St. Martin's running back Harlem Berry commits to the LSU Tigers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On January 2, 2014, Leonard Fournette committed to LSU

January 3, 2024, Harlem Berry also committed to play for the Purple and Gold

Both are New Orleans guys, and both ranked the No. 1 running back in their recruiting class.

“When they asked me to come do it at the Under Armor game. First person I thought of is, how Leonard did his. I thought that could be a repeat of history. Leonard texted me after the commitment, so that was pretty good,” said Harlem Berry.

Berry let the world know a few days ago he was playing for LSU in 2025, but he decided on the Tigers when the school year started.

“Kind of made my decision at the beginning of football season. I had in my mind. I was a little shaken up with Texas, but I pretty much had my mind set on LSU,” said Berry.

How did you keep the secret this long?

“I just didn’t talk. Not saying much. Avoided the questions a lot of the time. I’m really good at keeping to myself. So it was easy,” said Berry.

It also helped the Purple and Gold cause that his lead recruiter was Frank Wilson. Harlem’s father, Harry, attended St. Aug with the LSU running backs coach.

“Yeah, Frank is really relentless when it comes to recruiting. He told me a lot. He said they’re going to treat me right. Let me play how I want to play up there. There’s no place like home. Why wouldn’t you want to play under your family, friends. Everybody you know would be at the game,” said Berry.

Now that his decision to attend LSU is out of the way. Berry can turn his focus from football to basketball. He played his first game of the season with St. Martin’s against Vandebilt Catholic on Friday night.

