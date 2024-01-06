BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slidell Police said two people were killed and a third critically injured Friday night (Dec....
2 killed, 1 critically injured Friday night in Slidell head-on crash
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 6) at the intersection of Chef Menteur...
Killing near Chef Menteur Highway is New Orleans’ third homicide of year, NOPD says
Burned-out vehicles and other debris are seen after a fire at a shopping area in Wajima in the...
Death toll from western Japan earthquakes rises to 126 as rain and snow imperil already shaky ground