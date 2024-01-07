BBB Accredited Business
Clouds increase ahead of severe storm threat Monday

By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a chilly morning, clouds increase Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

A strong storm system crosses the Plains overnight into Monday morning before making its way into our area. We are giving the First Alert for all modes of severe weather possible with this system.

Storms will begin to move onshore from the southwest Monday afternoon, but we could see some scattered showers earlier in the day as well. These isolated cells ahead of the cold front have the potential to be severe. By late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, a line of storms will move through as the cold front passes.

Gusty, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour with isolated storms and behind the cold front might lead to power outages. A few isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, with totals from 2-4 inches possible with isolated higher totals. Training storms will be the focus for flooding.

Stay weather aware on Monday and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s again behind the front with a few frost mornings midweek.

