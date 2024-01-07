BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dennis apologizes to Falcons after late touchdown score

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lined up in “victory formation” at the end of their game against the Falcons. In that formation, it’s customary to do a kneel down in the NFL. New Orleans had different plans.

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown, extending their lead to 48-17. After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t happy and let Dennis Allen know it.

At the postgame podium, Allen opened with an apology for the touchdown.

“I’m going to start by apologizing to Arthur Smith and the Falcons. That’s not a play we intended to run down there to finish out that game. That’s not who we are, that’s not how operate. We should’ve taken a knee. I want to apologize to them. We got a good rivalry and it’s a heated rivalry, but there’s a way we go about our business and I wasn’t happy about that,” said Dennis Allen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast
2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2024 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Dong Phuong won’t offer walk-up king cake sales this Carnival due to pandemic
Dong Phuong king cakes available for online preorders
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
‘Unintended target’ killed by stray bullet after woman tracks down stolen car in Westwego
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Dennis Allen apologizes to the Falcons after TD in victory formation
Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) celebrates his first-half touchdown Sunday (Jan. 7)...
Green Bay’s 17-9 victory secures NFC wild-card, ends New Orleans’ run
The availability of Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was a concern all week after an...
Kamara inactive as Saints fight for playoff lives against visiting Falcons
90 percent of bets in Louisiana are on the Saints (-3) over the Falcons