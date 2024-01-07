BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.(County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Firefighters in Hawaii helped rescue a 71-year-old woman and her dog after their car went off a cliff in Maui Friday.

The Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety said emergency responders found the vehicle off the side of Kahekili Highway.

The rescuers used ropes to perform the rescue. They estimated the drop-off they were hanging over went 200 feet deep.

The rescue began just before noon, according to officials. Fire personnel used ropes to get to the victim and remove her from the car.

The highway was closed to allow first responders to work safely and has since reopened.

Officials said both the woman and the dog were rescued with no injuries.

