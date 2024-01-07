BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely Monday

Damaging winds, tornadoes, flooding, and hail are all possible tomorrow
An enhanced risk for severe storms on Monday into Tuesday morning.
An enhanced risk for severe storms on Monday into Tuesday morning.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A potent and pretty dynamic storm system is slated to move through our area Monday into early Tuesday morning. While are friends in the central Plains and the Midwest will get snow out of this system, we’ll be on the severe weather side. These storms could bring high impacts to the region well into Monday night. This is why Your Weather Authority is declaring Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain and storms look to move in as early as late morning. But the strongest storms will arrive in the afternoon and linger into the overnight. Training storms are possible - this is where storms line up one after the other and dump a lot of rain on the same locations. So flooding is a high concern going into Monday. We’re already under a Flood Watch as 2-4″ of rainfall is possible with localized higher amounts.

All severe storm hazards are possible with these storms. Tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail are all on the table.

The storms will push out overnight along a cold front that will also continue to threaten the area with strong wind into the early Tuesday morning hours. That front looks to move through anywhere between midnight and 3 am.

Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings so you’re weather aware at all times. Download the FOX 8 weather app and make sure the notifications are turned on... you’ll get notified whether you’re in the path of a severe thunderstorm or a tornado.

