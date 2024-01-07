BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish Schools announce half-day schedule due to severe weather forecast

SPLC renews call for federal investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools are working with officials to monitor the weather for January 8, as the National Weather Service predicts severe storms on Monday afternoon.

To ensure safety, the district has decided on a half-day schedule for January 8. The adjusted times are:

  • 7:20 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
  • 7:30 a.m. - 10:55 a.m.
  • 7:45 a.m.- 11:10 a.m.
  • 8:00 a.m.- 11:25 a.m.
  • 8:15 a.m.- 11:55 a.m.

The first time is the start, and the second is the end time for each school. All after-school activities, including after-care, are canceled for the day.

Jefferson Parish Schools will keep families, employees, and the community updated through texts, emails, jpschools.org, and social media.

The district asks everyone to stay informed and prepared for the half-day schedule and weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

