Jefferson Parish Schools announce half-day schedule due to severe weather forecast

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools are working with officials to monitor the weather for January 8, as the National Weather Service predicts severe storms on Monday afternoon.

To ensure safety, the district has decided on a half-day schedule for January 8. The adjusted times are:

7:20 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

7:30 a.m. - 10:55 a.m.

7:45 a.m.- 11:10 a.m.

8:00 a.m.- 11:25 a.m.

8:15 a.m.- 11:55 a.m.

The first time is the start, and the second is the end time for each school. All after-school activities, including after-care, are canceled for the day.

Jefferson Parish Schools will keep families, employees, and the community updated through texts, emails, jpschools.org, and social media.

The district asks everyone to stay informed and prepared for the half-day schedule and weather conditions, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.