New Orleans neighborhood without most of its drainage capacity ahead of severe weather

NEW ORLEANS (Louisiana Illuminator) - A New Orleans neighborhood faces increased flood risk with a significant part of its drainage infrastructure out of service ahead of severe weather in this week’s forecast.

According to an update published on the Sewerage and Water Board website and its X (formerly Twitter) feed Friday afternoon, two pumps at the lone drainage pumping station in the Lower Ninth Ward might be out of service through at least Jan. 15. The pumps represent more than half the drainage capacity for the neighborhood, presenting a serious flooding hazard.

The Lower Ninth Ward, with 8,400 residents based on 2020 Census figures, is served solely by Drainage Pumping Station 5, located at Florida and Jourdan avenues. It houses eight electrically powered pumps, four of which are considered “major” drainage pumps intended to remove stormwater from local streets. Pumps A and B are the largest at the station and together can move about 60 percent of the station’s total capacity.

In response to questions, S&WB spokesperson Grace Birch confirmed four additional smaller “constant duty” pumps intended for dry days, but that are also used during storms, will also be unavailable. They represent an additional 9 percent of the station’s capacity, bringing the total deficit to over two-thirds.

The six pumps are powered by the nearly obsolete 25-Hertz cycle electric power two of the Sewerage & Water Board’s decades-old turbines generate from its Carrollton Plant on South Claiborne Avenue. The other two major pumps at Station 5 – built by the Corps of Engineers after Katrina – run on modern 60-Hertz power Entergy New Orleans supplies, with backup from an onsite 3.6-megawatt diesel generator. Their combined rated flows make up just a third of the station’s capacity.

Birch said the station had suffered a total loss of 25-cycle power at some point last week. The reason Birch gave was “vandalism” on two of the three electrical cables that send power to the station. The two vandalized cables run underground along Florida Avenue. A third cable runs above the street along the same route but has been out of service for many years as the result of nearby Army Corps of Engineers’ construction. Birch did not provide details on the vandalism, including when it was discovered or its nature.

An emergency was declared by the Board at some point last week to allow the agency to expedite repairs, Birch said. The utility’s “contractor is working diligently this weekend to restore service to one of the feeders later this evening.” Birch did not reveal the name of the contractor or the contract amount.

The Sewerage & Water Board’s drainage system is also currently hamstrung by the Dec. 2 loss of one of its ancient turbines. Its forecast return to service date at the end of the month was also reported in Friday’s update.

Rain is expected to move onshore in southeast Louisiana by Monday afternoon, but some scattered showers could occur earlier in the day as well, according to the WVUE-TV Fox 8 Weather forecast. Isolated cells ahead of an approaching cold front have the potential to be severe.

By late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, a line of storms will move through as the cold front passes. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, with totals from 2-4 inches possible and isolated higher totals. Training storms that dump rain consistently over the same area will be the focus for flooding.

Gusty, damaging winds up to 60 mph in isolated storms are also possible. They might lead to power outages. A few isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

The forecast was severe enough to force Gov.-elect Jeff Landry to move up his inauguration ceremony to Sunday.

Multiple power losses at Station 5 since 2019

The loss of both large 25-cycle pumps on Friday is not the first time Station 5 has had its ability to perform threatened recently. It has happened at least twice since 2019.

Power to the station can only come through one of three feeder cables: above-ground feeder 20 and underground feeders 410 and 510. They originate from connections to the rest of the Sewerage & Water Board’s 25-cycle power distribution network at Station D, at Florida and Peoples avenues in the Desire neighborhood.

However, the reliability of that power has long been whisper-thin. Feeder 20 has been out of service for years as the result of Army Corps of Engineers’ canal work around Station D, leaving just feeders 410 and 510, which also have less than stellar performance records.

In September 2019, the Sewerage & Water Board directors announced at their monthly meeting that during routine testing feeder 510 was found to have a fatal fault. That left feeder 410 as the sole source of power for the 25-cycle pumps at Station 5. The utility said such a condition was “very unacceptable” in case of the hypothetical of losing the final feeder and removing all 25-cycle drainage capacity from the station.

The board of directors declared an extreme emergency that allowed them to forgo the normal bidding process and rapidly sign a $103,300 contract for “jack and bore” work to replace the faulty section of cable. At the time, they estimated the work would take approximately 10 days, identical to the estimated time for the ongoing repair effort.

More recently, the two feeders have individually been in a state of near-permanent repair or completely unavailable for extended periods. According to nearly six months of S&WB power control logs from December 2022 through May 2023, at least one of the feeders was out of service or under repair two-thirds of the time — leaving Station 5 with just one 25-cycle feed during those days.

It’s the exact situation the board described as an “extreme emergency” four years earlier and was not allowed to linger. It is unclear what changed to allow the same situation to persist in 2023.

The failure to address the Station 5 power crunch last year as speedily as in 2019 allowed the situation to get even more extreme. From March 12-14, 2023, both feeders 410 and 510 were completely out of service.

Combined with the long term outage of feeder 20, Station 5 was left without any 25-cycle power, a situation identical in effect to the pump outages announced Friday — except for one difference. Last March, there was no pumping outage announcement.

Only through examination of power logs the Illuminator received through public records requests was last year’s Station 5 power cutoff discovered. The logs also show little work on the feeders prior to and after that unpublicized crisis. At the end of the period the logs cover, feeder 410 remained out of service. A request for logs covering the remainder of 2023 remains pending.

Emergency declarations allow unlimited spending

The Station 5 cable vandalism is at least the second such incident in recent years, though it appears to be the first to directly impact drainage. In June 2022, 3,000 feet of feeder cable under Howard Avenue next to Interstate 10 was stolen. The feeder was bypassed and no drainage pumping was affected while it was out of service. The theft resulted in an emergency declaration and the issuance six weeks later of a $58,000 contract to replace the cable.

The agency often issues emergency declarations but has no obligation under state law to publicize them or the resulting contracts. The Station 5 declaration is at least the fifth issued this year by the Board, including two for Turbine 4 (in April and December), one for a January natural gas leak on Turbine 5 and one for vehicle purchases in March.

The 2022 emergency contract to address the stolen Howard Avenue cable, issued to frequent S&WB contractor Walter J. Barnes Inc. without a public bid process, ballooned to more than $608,000 a year later. It also included the Sewerage and Water Board’s $184,000 purchase of power cable.

According to the power logs, the emergency work Barnes performed appears to have gone far past the description of the original emergency declaration. Separate public records requests have not revealed any other emergency declarations covering the additional repairs, but they have revealed spending on feeders not mentioned in the original declaration.

