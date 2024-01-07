No. 1 QB recruit Bryce Underwood commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU received a commitment from the highest-ranked quarterback in the country with Bryce Underwood on board.

The Belleville, MI. native chose the Tigers over Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, and Penn St.

On3 recruiting service ranks Underwood the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of ‘25.

BREAKING: 5-star+ QB Bryce Underwood has committed to #LSU.



He's the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class.



The Michigan native is the first No. 1 QB to commit to LSU in the modern recruiting era.



Massive win for QBs coach Joe Sloan and the Tigers. https://t.co/jriUHxJJxy pic.twitter.com/l20Crv3aaS — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 6, 2024

The LSU 2025 class is No. 1 in the country after the commitments of Underwood and St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry this week.

LSU moves to No. 1⃣ in the 2025 On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood🐯📈



The Tigers now have commitments from the No. 1 QB, RB and WR in the 2025 class‼️



Read: https://t.co/QdpVWa2TsE pic.twitter.com/4l7bCtR7W5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 6, 2024

Offensive lineman Brett Bordelon of Isidore Newman is also a member of the ‘25 class.

All members of the class can sign with LSU in December.

