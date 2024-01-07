BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 QB recruit Bryce Underwood commits to LSU

On3 recruiting service ranks Underwood the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of ‘25. (Source:...
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU received a commitment from the highest-ranked quarterback in the country with Bryce Underwood on board.

The Belleville, MI. native chose the Tigers over Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, and Penn St.

On3 recruiting service ranks Underwood the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of ‘25.

The LSU 2025 class is No. 1 in the country after the commitments of Underwood and St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry this week.

Offensive lineman Brett Bordelon of Isidore Newman is also a member of the ‘25 class.

All members of the class can sign with LSU in December.

